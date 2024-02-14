Additions
- Added timer above building when its being attacked by a barbarian
- Added recall legion button to barracks info panel
Changes
- Cards panel category buttons now display total in that category
Fixes
- Fixed image of Mars not showing in senate info
- Fixed tribute hall panel showing suburbs having 0 of a commodity
- Fixed world end panel not showing when logging into an ending world
- Fixed epoch rewards panel not being closable
- Fixed wall placement highlight display in forts
Changed files in this update