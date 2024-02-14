 Skip to content

Romans: Age of Caesar update for 14 February 2024

2.6

Share · View all patches · Build 13391580

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions

  • Added timer above building when its being attacked by a barbarian
  • Added recall legion button to barracks info panel

Changes

  • Cards panel category buttons now display total in that category

Fixes

  • Fixed image of Mars not showing in senate info
  • Fixed tribute hall panel showing suburbs having 0 of a commodity
  • Fixed world end panel not showing when logging into an ending world
  • Fixed epoch rewards panel not being closable
  • Fixed wall placement highlight display in forts

