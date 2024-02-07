Two Ghost Ship Publishing games are launching this month!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Miners,

We’re here with a quick cross-promotional spotlight: two new games are launching to Early Access this month via Ghost Ship Publishing!

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor is coming out on February 14th, and SpellRogue is coming two days earlier on February 12th.

Granted, we’re a bit of a biased source here, but we think both games are super cool. We’ve got both trailers down below, plus links to each game’s Steam page. Check ‘em out!

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor



Made by: Funday Games (Aarhus, Denmark)

For fans of: Vampire Survivors, Brotato, Soulstone Survivors

Welcome to Deep Rock Galactic’s roguelike auto-shooter spinoff! Like always, you’re going down to Hoxxess to mine minerals and blast bugs. But this time, you’re going solo. Become a one-dwarf army, wield four guns at once and stack overclocks on top of each other, so you can survive the worst that Hoxxes throws at you.

Anders, founder & CCO of Funday Games, says: "We wanted to make a version of DRG without everyone's favorite part – the co-op multiplayer. It's risky business mining Hoxxes alone, but it's a risk we're willing to bet your life on."



Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor launches to Early Access on February 14th.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2321470/Deep_Rock_Galactic_Survivor

--

SpellRogue



Made by: Guidelight Games (Copenhagen, Denmark)

For fans of: Slay the Spire, Dicey Dungeon, Monster Train

Fan of roguelikes? Have a gambler’s brain? Love casting spells? Meet SpellRogue. It’s a deck-building roguelike with turn-based combat, where you roll (and re-roll) your Mana Dice to power spells and take down the vicious Voidwalkers. Build up a beefy deck of spells and luck out with powerful Artifacts and Rituals, and you might just get strong enough to take out the big bad space squid at the end.

Here's from Tim, co-founder of Guidelight Games: "SpellRogue is for all the dice lovers out there, and anyone who loves a roguelike with a big focus on a variety of intricate builds. If your brain lights up when you string together crazy combos, or when you get lucky with an unstoppable class build, you'll like this one!"

SpellRogue hits Early Access on February 12th.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1990110/SpellRogue/

That's all for now. Rock and Stone, you beautiful dwarves!

With Love,

-The Ghost Ship Crew