Tough Guy Mode + Bug Fixes (0.7.3_344)

Howdy! Once again here are some more bug fixes and some other small changes. The most notable being able to disable the Tweaks and Extras menus. See below for more info.
CHANGES
- The Tweaks and Extras menu options can now be hidden, and you'll be asked if you want that when starting a new game. Existing save files can turn it off/on under the File Settings menu on the Title Screen.
- Chapter End text can only be dismissed with the "Accept" button now.
- There's a cute toast message when you delete a save file now.
- Textboxes proceed with the "Accept" button not the "Jump" button now.
- Added a few more random names for the file name creator
- Made the title screen music weirder and funkier
- The screensaver will no longer activate on the title screen
- Slightly improved the title questionare dialogue
- Your game time no longer increments on the Title screen or the Intro cutscene
BUG FIXES
- Can no longer open quickswap while talking to somebody.
- While leaving the Home Base you could potentially focus another room.
- Icons for players characters were not showing up in certain situations. I wasn't able to recreate it, but I refactored the super jank code that was powering it. So hopefully it's fixed???
- Ghostly should show up properly in the Screensaver now.
- You could pause the game after picking characters in the title screen, when you shouldn't be able to
- Ghostly can no longer move during the drawing minigame
Changed files in this update