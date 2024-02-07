Tough Guy Mode + Bug Fixes (0.7.3_344)

Howdy! Once again here are some more bug fixes and some other small changes. The most notable being able to disable the Tweaks and Extras menus. See below for more info.

CHANGES

The Tweaks and Extras menu options can now be hidden, and you'll be asked if you want that when starting a new game. Existing save files can turn it off/on under the File Settings menu on the Title Screen.

Chapter End text can only be dismissed with the "Accept" button now.

There's a cute toast message when you delete a save file now.

Textboxes proceed with the "Accept" button not the "Jump" button now.

Added a few more random names for the file name creator

Made the title screen music weirder and funkier

The screensaver will no longer activate on the title screen

Slightly improved the title questionare dialogue

Your game time no longer increments on the Title screen or the Intro cutscene

BUG FIXES