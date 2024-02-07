 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

九域异传—金乌劫 update for 7 February 2024

Challenge Mode Is Opening

Share · View all patches · Build 13391392 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The challenge mode is finally here for everyone. In the new challenge mode, we specialize the initial conditions and scene factors of the game, allowing players to have a different gaming experience than the story mode. And after completing the challenge, players can unlock new cards, treasures, and initial attributes, making them more adept in subsequent battles. In addition, due to the manpower and energy constraints of the project team, this game will not be updated too frequently. If you find any bugs that affect the game experience, please join the game group to discuss with the project team. Finally, the game is expected to update with the last new character in March. Stay tuned.

  • Updated new gameplay - Challenge mode
    • Updated new cards and treasures
    • Fixed some bug issues

Changed files in this update

Depot 2214421 Depot 2214421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link