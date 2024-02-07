Challenge Mode Is Opening

The challenge mode is finally here for everyone. In the new challenge mode, we specialize the initial conditions and scene factors of the game, allowing players to have a different gaming experience than the story mode. And after completing the challenge, players can unlock new cards, treasures, and initial attributes, making them more adept in subsequent battles. In addition, due to the manpower and energy constraints of the project team, this game will not be updated too frequently. If you find any bugs that affect the game experience, please join the game group to discuss with the project team. Finally, the game is expected to update with the last new character in March. Stay tuned.

Updated new gameplay - Challenge mode

Updated new cards and treasures

Fixed some bug issues

