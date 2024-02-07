 Skip to content

Fantasy Temptations update for 7 February 2024

Gallery Feature

Share · View all patches · Build 13391229 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, we wanted to add the "Gallery" feature in line with the feedback from you players. You can now find and save the images of the characters you have unlocked here.

