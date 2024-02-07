Hotfix Notes (0.16.19)

Hello, everyone. The newest hotfix (0.16.19) is now live on all platforms. Please save your progress and restart your game client to update. You should be able to load normally and continue playing. If you have any problems, please let us know.

Bugs and Fixes

Fixed crash occurrence caused by usage of allow/forbid tool.

Fixed the issue where settlers would sometimes tend to animals that they were hunting. Pretty nice of them, but not intended behavior.

Fixed the issue that prevented the “Forbid” order from working properly when selecting multiple buildings.

Fixed the bug that detected some buildings as unreachable, when in reality they were just forbidden.

Fixed some issues with voxel reachability, where settlers would ignore the mining of voxels if that voxel had a floor on it before.

Known issues:

Settlers/animals still get stuck upon caravan return or during caravan formation and going out. Save & Load fixes it.

Settlers will not choose the closest production building (if there are more of the same type), but the one that has a production set first in the global list of productions.

If your settlers are experiencing weird animations with some actions, be sure to turn off V-sync and cap the game's FPS in the game's options. Cap it to 60fps. If the issue persists, cap it at 30.

DISCLAIMER: The experimental and the main branch have the same version of the game. However, on the experimental branch, we decided to keep the Dev version of the game, and that means that a Dev log with red text will appear from time to time. This will help us get more info from your side when crashes and bug reports occur. If you are annoyed by this, please switch to the main branch to experience the game without the red text.