Making death matter with the Survivor's Income

Hey all, this version places a larger focus on SURVIVAL by introducing the Survivor's Income.

When you're a survivor you will passively gain cash and XP over time. When you're a zombie however, this income is paused.

You can see your Survivor Income growing up the top-right of the screen. The cash and XP shown will be given to you when you get your next kill. Then the income resets and starts counting up again. This means that you don't have to go crazy hunting for kills, as you'll get paid the same rate anyway.

GSA is a Battle Royale and so it should have high-stakes around dying. But previously death only really mattered during overtime. Now death always matters, and the fastest way to farm is to play wisely and focus on quality kills only.

Enjoy!

bencelot

[SURVIVOR INCOME]

The Kill Reward is now called Survivor Income, and it now only grows while you're a survivor.

It will grow at $1200/min in round 1, $2400/min in round 2, and $3600/min in round 3.

For XP it grows at 120/min in round 1, 240/min in round 2, and 360/min in round 3.

During overtime it will grow 2x faster, making it extra beneficial to be alive in this time.

Survivor Income is capped at $9999 and 999 XP. Make sure you get a kill before it caps out or you'll miss out on income.

Cash and the Survivor Income are now shown up the top right of the screen, near the buy menu.

[ECONOMY CHANGES]

We no longer lose 10% of our cash on death. Being a zombie and missing income is the new penalty.

Supply Drops and Rare Loot now give more cash and XP in round 2, and even more in round 3.

Streak Points now give +$5000 when you hit 5/10/20/30 instead of 5/10/15/20/25/30.

Vendor upgrades continue to get more expensive up to a cap of $20,000 instead of $10,000.

[GAMEPLAY CHANGES]

The final 6 players now get +5/10/15/20/25/30 max hp instead of +100/200/300/400/500/600xp.

Players once again gain +5 max hp per level instead of +10. However there are more health kits in the map to compensate.

Max health is now capped at 500 instead of 300.

[VENDOR UPGRADE CHANGES]

Weapon damage now gives +6% instead of +5% per tier.

Weapon bullet speed is now +25% instead of +20% per tier.

Weapon rate of fire is now +8% instead of +6% per tier.

[CLASS CHANGES]

Caster skill vendor upgrades are once again +50%, not +100%.

Caster's active skills now restore +20% of MAX health instead of a fixed +30hp when cast. They also get +70% cooldown speed instead of +50%.

Heavy's shield goes back to -3hp below 50%.

Heavy's health kits drop half as often, but give twice as much health. Easier to use.

Scavenger passive healing is now +100% faster instead of +150% faster.

Assault move speed is now +10% instead of +12%.

Sniper damage at range is now +20% instead of +25%.

[SKILL CHANGES]

Executioner damage now ranges from 8 to 32 instead of 10 to 40%.

[WEAPON CHANGES]