Cue Club 2: Pool & Snooker update for 7 February 2024

Update 7.2.24

Update 7.2.24

Hi everyone,

Cue Club 2 has a new update today with a range of feature additions, plus improvements to various aspects of the game. Some fixes have been made too. More details below.

MENU OPTIONS

  • Added option to save table layout at any point during a match, to practice later. See 'Game > Save as Practice Game'.

  • Added new sub-menu 'Game' to the in-game menu. Contains 'Information', 'Game Rules' and 'Save as Practice Game'.

  • Added option to set default button state for moving balls in practice mode. See 'Options > Match Settings > Practice > Move Balls (Default Button State)'. Can be set to 'Drag', 'Drop' or 'No Grab'. Default setting is 'Drag'.

  • Added difficulty level display to in-game menu at 'Options > Match Settings > Difficulty Level'. This cannot be changed during a match, but may serve as a useful reminder for saved games.

  • Moved menu option to change opponent's pointer colour to 'Options > Display > Pointer > Pointer Colour (Opponent)'.

RULES

  • Added new rule variation for Killer Pool: Pot the 8-ball to gain an extra life. Can be toggled on / off in rule variations. See 'Game Rules > Rule Variations > Killer Pool'. Default setting is off.

  • Fixed issue where the number of consecutive fouls was not being reset between racks of pool (6, 7, 9 and 10 ball).

AI

  • Improved AI cue power selection when playing shots where a pot is not on. Softer shots are now played more often, particularly in snooker.

  • Fixed issue where AI player pointer arrow can occasionally freeze when player 1 is using a gamepad.

GRAPHICS

  • Improved contrast on cushion shadows for pool and snooker tables.

  • Fixed issue where random text characters appeared on membership cards screen.

  • Fixed issue where cue ball table shadow was not always at correct intensity during a shot replay.

AUDIO

  • Improved audio volume scaling on ball-to-ball collisions for soft and mid-power shots.

MISCELLANEOUS

  • Fixed issue where pressing another key whilst holding 'Q' or 'F' to change cue elevation or power / force would cancel the shot information text.

  • Fixed issue where capsule text for a push-out shot would not cancel after selecting and unselecting the option in 6, 7 and 9 ball pool.

  • Fixed issue where multiplayer points earned were rounded down to the nearest 10 after restarting the game.

  • Other minor fixes and enhancements.

