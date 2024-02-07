Update 7.2.24

Hi everyone,

Cue Club 2 has a new update today with a range of feature additions, plus improvements to various aspects of the game. Some fixes have been made too. More details below.

MENU OPTIONS

Added option to save table layout at any point during a match, to practice later. See 'Game > Save as Practice Game'.

Added new sub-menu 'Game' to the in-game menu. Contains 'Information', 'Game Rules' and 'Save as Practice Game'.

Added option to set default button state for moving balls in practice mode. See 'Options > Match Settings > Practice > Move Balls (Default Button State)'. Can be set to 'Drag', 'Drop' or 'No Grab'. Default setting is 'Drag'.

Added difficulty level display to in-game menu at 'Options > Match Settings > Difficulty Level'. This cannot be changed during a match, but may serve as a useful reminder for saved games.