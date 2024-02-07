patch notes 2.7

2.7 Server maintenance will take 30 minutes

BUG fix

Mark of the pet's displayed correctly

The crash bug in the Expedition/Tower of Babel match has been fixed again

The bug that the blue quality magic weapon/accessory dropped by the T11 dungeon BOSS does not drop the prayer

BUG of prayers not being dropped by T12 dungeon BOSS, blue/purple quality, magic tools/trinkets

The weapon/armor dropped by the Overlord Lion Priest does not drop the prayer bug.

Function optimization

The equipment restoration function is divided into two methods: affix restoration/prayer restoration.

·If affixes and prayers are restored at the same time, the equipment will be restored to an unbound and tradable state.

Merchant-Materials- added legendary soul crystals can be exchanged for Fire Spirits

The difficulty of the space tower has been lowered, and monster health has been reduced by 10% starting from the 11th floor.

The relic card pool unlock at level 40 will be merged to level 20

Maintenance compensation: silver coins2, gold coins2