- Fixed Brats' pathfinding in Map 3 (Lazy River) & Map 6 (Sandy Playground).
- Fixed Kids' placement validity on Playground platforms.
- Fixed Kids' stats description bug.
- Updated Kids' & Items' projectiles and visual effects.
Kooky Kids Fort Defense Playtest update for 7 February 2024
Patch 0.3.3.1
