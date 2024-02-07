 Skip to content

Kooky Kids Fort Defense Playtest update for 7 February 2024

Patch 0.3.3.1

Patch 0.3.3.1

Build 13390918

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Brats' pathfinding in Map 3 (Lazy River) & Map 6 (Sandy Playground).
  • Fixed Kids' placement validity on Playground platforms.
  • Fixed Kids' stats description bug.
  • Updated Kids' & Items' projectiles and visual effects.

