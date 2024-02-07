v1.0.7 UPDATE:

· BALANCE: Some of the summoned enemies by the ability to summon new enemies were too weak and could be abused, so they have been changed to more powerful enemies.

· BALANCE: Cryo Fortification (Ice Paladin) skill could be abused, is now harder to use.

· BALANCE: Numerical Resilience (IMechanoid) skill could be abused, is now harder to use.

· FIX: Pyrofrost Supression (Ice Paladin) skill has been clarified.

· FIX: Stopwatch (Mechanoid) artifact has been clarified.

· FIX: Cloud Saving is now working.

· FIX: After saving a game and restarting you could end trying to get more than 5 skills. Now the game restarts correctly.

· FIX: Skill "Cryogenic Transmutation" now rolls 2 dices.

· FIX: Summoning various enemies could cause the game to get stuck and make it impossible to end your turn.