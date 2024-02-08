Ravenswatch Patch note - Version 0.16.02

Greetings, Ravens!

We’re here with another patch following the release of the Dark Tales Update last week! This one fixes multiple reported bugs and issues by the community, as well as adds a temporary solution for the AFK people blocking players in lobbies. Please read the patch note below for the details.

We are still investigating the other lobby issues (stuck at Starting / Can’t ready). If you are affected by those issues, check this master thread to see how you can help us track them.

:: Hotfix 0.16.02 ::

🐦 = Community additions

New features and improvements

🐦 AFK in lobbies: Added an automatic kick for AFK players blocking lobbies for players.

Notes: A second iteration of the matchmaking is planned with proper Kick, Ban, Vocal chat, and more features. In the meantime, we have added this automatic kick for AFK players that puts a 30-second countdown in lobbies when players press “Ready”. After 30 seconds, all players who did not press “Ready” will be kicked out of the party. They may start another search afterward. The countdown timer is reset if all players in a lobby press “Unready”.

Updated the unlocking animation for Memoirs in the Book Notifications: Updated the “!” in the Book to make it more visible

Fixed bugs

🐦 Stuck in lobby/Starting: Attempt to fix some issues related to being stuck in the lobby / at the Starting stage.

Notes: This may not work for all players, our team is still investigating other related issues. Check the bottom of this Steam news for more info.

Fixed ‘Ice Cores’ acquisition, one is now properly generated for each enemy hit by

Fixed ‘Pirouette’ interaction with Defense cooldown (it is now properly reduced according to the time it has been triggered at)

Currently investigated issues

Stuck in Lobby / Can’t Ready

Another patch should come out next week resolving these issues.

If you are encountering the ‘Stuck in Lobby / Can’t Ready’, please reach out to us with additional information to help us track this bug. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to:

You can help us by downloading this tester and running this program on your computer: https://nacon.fromsmash.com/Ravenswatch-Connection-Tester

Please follow this process:

Unzip "Ravenswatch_UDPTestClient"

Launch "UDPTest.bat" in the folder (not the .exe file). A command windows pop-up should appear

Wait a few seconds until the pop-up closes

Send us the "UDPTest.log" file generated in the folder

Provide us with your log files as well, automatically generated in this folder:

Steam\steamapps\common\Ravenswatch\_Logs

Reach us at contact@passtechgames.com or on our official Discord server with your attachments, your location (country), and a description of your issue.

- The Passtech Team 🍉