- changed walking animation,
- added ESC functionality - now ESC works for all open panels closing them,
- several minor fixes.
Dungeon Legends 2 : Tale of Light and Shadow update for 7 February 2024
Update 1.09 February 7, 2024
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2324261 Depot 2324261
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update