Dungeon Legends 2 : Tale of Light and Shadow update for 7 February 2024

Update 1.09 February 7, 2024

Update 1.09 February 7, 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • changed walking animation,
  • added ESC functionality - now ESC works for all open panels closing them,
  • several minor fixes.

