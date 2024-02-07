 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

太吾绘卷 The Scroll Of Taiwu update for 7 February 2024

紧急修复：24-2-7（2）

Share · View all patches · Build 13390765 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

一、游戏本体：

修复错误：

1.修复守卫神木中爪牙来袭战斗后可能产生报错的BUG
2.修复持续扩建中的建筑可能使预期资源变化产生误差的BUG
3.修复促织决斗时，下注价值范围中已选价值与物品Tips显示的价值存在误差的BUG
4.修复功法Tips中独创心法底框范围变长的BUG

二、五方神龙：

修复错误：

1.修复龙子睚眦的关押栏位错误的BUG

Changed files in this update

The Scroll Of Taiwu Alpha Depot 838351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link