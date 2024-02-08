Regulation Update Notes 1.06.1

Share · View all patches · Build 13390710 · Last edited 8 February 2024 – 10:09:24 UTC by Wendy

ARMORED CORE™ VI FIRES OF RUBICON™ update 1.06.1 is now available.

A new regulation patch (1.06.1) has been distributed to apply bug fixes.

Please apply the latest patch before playing the game.

MAJOR ITEMS INCLUDED IN THE LATEST UPDATE

Bug Fixes

STUN BOMB LAUNCHER “WS-1200 THERAPIST” : fixed projectile speed and attack power of regular attack, and attack power of charge attack to account for unintentionally high performance values resulting from adjustments made in the 1.06 update

Once the update file has been applied, the version number of this update shown at the lower right corner of the Title Screen will be as follows:

App Ver. 60

Regulation Ver. 1.06.1 *

Online play requires the player to apply this update.

We will continue to provide improvement updates in the future to allow players to further enjoy ARMORED CORE™ VI FIRES OF RUBICON™. Thank you all for your support.