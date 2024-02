Share · View all patches · Build 13390596 · Last edited 7 February 2024 – 10:09:28 UTC by Wendy

Note: This update restores save file compatibility.

Changelog:

-Fixed a mistake in the last update that deleted all ore mining facilities when loading a saved game.

-Fixed a crash caused by some moldy leftover code that was forgotten in the back of the fridge, in the Class A Large Frigate's create event.