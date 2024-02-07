here is the fast & blast "bullet counter" update content:
a calculator that counts all the bullets that have been fired all over the world
Fast & Blast update for 7 February 2024
bullet counter
Patchnotes via Steam Community
here is the fast & blast "bullet counter" update content:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2548051 Depot 2548051
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update