Minor Post-Update Patch - 0.7.3.1

Bugs:
- Fixed a minor error when interacting with the Seasonal Merchant the first time.
- Fixed the Valentine chest to not look like a Solarite chest.
- Fixed the icon of Dark Stone Ground to not use the block version. This only affects players who had Dark Stone Ground in their inventory from before, as newly mined tiles should drop the block version.
- Add missing Lunar New Year season category in creative mode.
- Fixed an issue where the hoe would not harvest plants if there was a Red Envelope on the same tile as the plant.
- Fixed an issue where the emissive parts of the Furnace, Smelter Kiln, Campfire and Cooking Pot would render in front of other objects.
- Fixed an issue where meadow and dungeon-specific music looped indefinitely once triggered.
- Fixed an issue where Bomb Scarabs would be scaled up sometimes.
- Fixed an issue where the player would not get any experience from walking.
- Fixed a bug where the player would get more experience from walking than intended.
- Fixed a crash after getting some specific errors when initializing the connection to Discord.
- Fixed a bug where hitting with a broken Flintlock Musket would still push back the player.
- Fixed a bug where the Seasonal Merchant would have white eyes when no season was active.
- Fixed a bug where pets gained twice the experience when fed with Pet Candy.
- Fixed errors and potential crashes when breaking Easter Egg Flower Pots.
- Fixed jerky movement for other players when using boats.
Changed depots in moddebug branch