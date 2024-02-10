 Skip to content

XBPlay update for 10 February 2024

2.0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 13390408 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Allow multiple controllers on main menu
  • UI improvements
  • Background login feature added
  • Allow app to work while on SD card
  • Various new settings added

