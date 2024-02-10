- Allow multiple controllers on main menu
- UI improvements
- Background login feature added
- Allow app to work while on SD card
- Various new settings added
XBPlay update for 10 February 2024
2.0.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2693121 Depot 2693121
- Loading history…
Depot 2693122 Depot 2693122
- Loading history…
Depot 2693123 Depot 2693123
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update