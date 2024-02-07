 Skip to content

CombatArms: Reloaded update for 7 February 2024

VALENTINES SALE!

Share · View all patches · Build 13390242 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

💘 Embrace the Love! 💘 Explore our shop now for exclusive Valentine's deals with discounts of up to 40%! Gear up and enhance your experience in Combat Arms Reloaded.

Don't miss out on the excitement - seize the opportunity to elevate your gaming journey with your Valentine! 🎮❤️

SEE MORE HERE: https://vfun-lounge.valofe.com/page/ca_reloaded/all/14214

===================================
Please follow us on:
Discord: https://discord.gg/combatarms
Website: https://combatarms-r.valofe.com
VFUN: http://vfun.valofe.com/home

Changed files in this update

CombatArms: Reloaded(905641) Depot 905641
  • Loading history…
