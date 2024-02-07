 Skip to content

FOG update for 7 February 2024

Bible Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13390192 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a readable bible to the main menu. Bible contains important information about game systems and story. Tweaked the hit damage multi of some spells. Changed how explosive damage is calculated.

