Devlog: Happy Chinese New Year

Howdy Builders,

As the Chinese New Year approaches, we, the entire Sandrock development team, extend our warmest wishes for a joyous and prosperous New Year! With the spirit of the dragon guiding us into the Year of the Dragon, may fortune and abundance grace your path.

We've had a wonderful year with you., and we're excited to share our latest achievements with you. Here's a recap of what the team accomplished this week:

What Devs Are Working on

We've been buzzing with anticipation as we gear up for the upcoming seasonal free update of Sandrock in Spring 2024 (V1.3), and let us tell you, we've got some seriously thrilling highlights to share with you all!

First up on the list of exciting additions: say hello to Logan's goat, the newest member of the builder's mount crew! Now, after tying the knot in-game, Logan's spouses can proudly hop on this adorable mount, officially earning the title of 'Sheep Riders'. Additionally, X, Fang's beloved pet, can also become a builder's loyal companion? But, there's a catch – this furry friend is only available to those who hold the coveted 'Marriage Certificate with Fang' right from the start. It's a quirky twist that adds a whole new level of charm to your Sandrock adventures!

But wait, there's more! Brace yourselves for the 'Super-Size' and 'Super-Cute' feature – the Pet Gameplay Expansion!

We're splitting this exciting system into two parts for double the fun. Firstly, we've got pet cultivation and combat, all set to roll out in the Sandrock Spring 2024 free update (V1.3). And for those of you hungry for even more furry friends, we've got a special treat in store: a paid DLC that lets you capture wild creatures, launching alongside the same update. 'Pensky, here I come!'

But enough teasing – let's dive into the fun stuff! Keep your eyes peeled for more juicy details in our upcoming developer logs as we peel back the curtain on this exciting new system. Your pets are gearing up for battle, and trust us, they're more than ready to show those monsters who's boss. ~~For the Horde? ~~Nah, for the Builders!

What Builders Are Concerning

1.Concerning the graphic qualities

We've taken note of concerns raised by several players in our community regarding specific graphic changes. With the recent shift in rendering pipelines, we acknowledge that there have been adjustments to the graphics that may have caused some unease. Your feedback, especially from our valued Builders, is incredibly important to us. Our dedicated art team is actively engaged in addressing these concerns, but we also understand that it's a substantial task. In light of this, we sincerely ask for your assistance in expediting this process. Your feedback can greatly aid us in understanding and resolving these issues more efficiently. For more information on the specific concerns and how you can provide feedback, please refer to the pinned post on our Steam Community Discussion.

2, Hotfix

Additionally, following the January maintenance patch, your valuable reports aided us in identifying script malfunctions caused by plot changes, leading to specific story progression issues. Furthermore, we became aware of an issue in non-Chinese settings where mail text appeared in Chinese. We're pleased to inform you that these issues have been addressed in the recent Chinese New Year update. However, if you encounter any persisting problems, please don't hesitate to report them to us. We'll prioritize their resolution immediately after the holiday break.

Speaking of which, our team will be taking a break from February 8th to February 17th to celebrate the Chinese New Year. During this time, there may be some delays in responding to bug reports and community messages. Your patience and understanding during this period are greatly appreciated. Rest assured, we'll address all inquiries and feedback collectively upon our return on February 18th.

Once again, we extend our warmest wishes to you for a Happy Chinese New Year!

Your feedback is important to us and all Builders. Singleplayer or Multiplayer and Localization Surveys are eagerly awaiting your thoughts. We hope you can take a moment to fill them out.

