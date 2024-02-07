 Skip to content

Out of Ore update for 7 February 2024

Small Patch 0.21.1379!

Share · View all patches · Build 13390072 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • When you destroy a workbench, it now returns its items to your inventory
  • You will now receive XP from workbenches
  • Fixed a game freeze that occurred when reaching the end of the map
  • Resolved a control conflict where using the dump trailer's tipper/tailgate also unintentionally moved the camera
  • Fixed an issue with long material names extending beyond the drill display boundary
  • Fixed an issue where sound from the steel mill did not fade out
  • Fixed an issue where the escape button was unresponsive in certain menus
  • Fixed multiple spelling mistakes
  • Fixed an issue with the underground loader's bulk mode not functioning properly
  • Fixed an issue preventing the underground loader from driving while operating the loader
  • XP rewards for Company jobs now follow the size of the job
  • Fixed screen resolution not applying
  • Added button for resetting the company progress
  • Rebalanced the XP for selling
  • Rebalanced the XP for hand tools
  • Fixed collision problems with LW1660 & LW2350, should no longer get stuck during turns when close to obstacles
  • Fixed an issue where buying multiple of the same vehicle only delivered one despite charging for all
  • Company funds transfer limited
  • Fixed an issue where the sell menu failed to refresh after items were removed from the inventory
  • Fixed issue where you could interact with character while being in store & map
  • Added Cement, Dimond and Ruby refining to the small washplant

Best regards
Christian & The team

