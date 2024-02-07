Small Patch 0.21.1379!

- When you destroy a workbench, it now returns its items to your inventory
- You will now receive XP from workbenches
- Fixed a game freeze that occurred when reaching the end of the map
- Resolved a control conflict where using the dump trailer's tipper/tailgate also unintentionally moved the camera
- Fixed an issue with long material names extending beyond the drill display boundary
- Fixed an issue where sound from the steel mill did not fade out
- Fixed an issue where the escape button was unresponsive in certain menus
- Fixed multiple spelling mistakes
- Fixed an issue with the underground loader's bulk mode not functioning properly
- Fixed an issue preventing the underground loader from driving while operating the loader
- XP rewards for Company jobs now follow the size of the job
- Fixed screen resolution not applying
- Added button for resetting the company progress
- Rebalanced the XP for selling
- Rebalanced the XP for hand tools
- Fixed collision problems with LW1660 & LW2350, should no longer get stuck during turns when close to obstacles
- Fixed an issue where buying multiple of the same vehicle only delivered one despite charging for all
- Company funds transfer limited
- Fixed an issue where the sell menu failed to refresh after items were removed from the inventory
- Fixed issue where you could interact with character while being in store & map
- Added Cement, Dimond and Ruby refining to the small washplant
Best regards
Christian & The team
Changed files in this update