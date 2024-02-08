 Skip to content

Metaball update for 8 February 2024

Patch note Version: [ 1.2.12.3 ]

Patch note Version: [ 1.2.12.3 ]

Last edited by Wendy

Update content
  1. Gameplay changes:
  • Changed the basic mechanics for Shields: Shields are no longer unlimited and instead have a gauge.
  • Changed the ruling on own goals so that if an opponent touches a 3-pointer just before it is scored, it is no longer awarded as 2 points.
  • Reduced the size of the ball generator as it was deemed to be obstructive to the view when playing the game.
  • The maximum angle for tilt-pitch is also now configurable in the parameters.
  • Changed the design of the in-game UI.
  • Fixed Perks:
    Defense last Perks: changed to Charged Grab
    Defense 2nd Perks: changed to Increased Shield Power
    *Balance 1st Perks: changed to Increased Invulnerability Time on Ball Grab
  1. Changes based on feedback:
  • Fixed a bug where Grab cooldowns would not reset if you used a Grab in practice area just before a match starts.
  • Fixed a bug where the ball generator would not spawn balls.
  • Fixed a bug where the character would automatically rotate when the ball was taken away.

