Patch note Version: [ 1.2.12.3 ]

- Gameplay changes:
- Changed the basic mechanics for Shields: Shields are no longer unlimited and instead have a gauge.
- Changed the ruling on own goals so that if an opponent touches a 3-pointer just before it is scored, it is no longer awarded as 2 points.
- Reduced the size of the ball generator as it was deemed to be obstructive to the view when playing the game.
- The maximum angle for tilt-pitch is also now configurable in the parameters.
- Changed the design of the in-game UI.
- Fixed Perks:
Defense last Perks: changed to Charged Grab
Defense 2nd Perks: changed to Increased Shield Power
*Balance 1st Perks: changed to Increased Invulnerability Time on Ball Grab
- Changes based on feedback:
- Fixed a bug where Grab cooldowns would not reset if you used a Grab in practice area just before a match starts.
- Fixed a bug where the ball generator would not spawn balls.
- Fixed a bug where the character would automatically rotate when the ball was taken away.
