BEAST CRIMES update for 7 February 2024

v.1.3.9

Build 13390044 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Case - EVERLASTING ESCAPE
🐛 UI Bug fixed
🗨️ Updated text bubble placements

Case - EARLINESS ENIGMA
🖼️ Several small UI/UX improvements
🗨️ Updated text bubble placements

