Update Notes Ver 0.7.5

- Full reconstruction of the Planet structures for better performance and prepared to expand to the galaxy system
- Added ready to use Spacecraft and Vehicles to the Planets
- reworked on teleport system to fix the bug that teleports you to nowhere
- added map interface to hoverboard
- optimized story/quest system
- improved animal breeding system (9 different farm animal species)
- added one more female character
- added more modular structures (total 243)
- various interiors in Buildings
- improved UI/ HUD
- Game size reduced from 88GB to 70GB
- added animations to some buildings
- incorrect German translations corrected
The performance issue should be fixed except the city center on homeworld, there are still some little drops (working on it).
The Galaxy system is not activated yet because it needs still some tests. (soon)
It is highly recommended that you start a new game as important new elements are not present in old savegames.
Changed files in this update