Update Notes Ver 0.7.5

Full reconstruction of the Planet structures for better performance and prepared to expand to the galaxy system

Added ready to use Spacecraft and Vehicles to the Planets

reworked on teleport system to fix the bug that teleports you to nowhere

added map interface to hoverboard

optimized story/quest system

improved animal breeding system (9 different farm animal species)

added one more female character

added more modular structures (total 243)

various interiors in Buildings

improved UI/ HUD

Game size reduced from 88GB to 70GB

added animations to some buildings

incorrect German translations corrected

The performance issue should be fixed except the city center on homeworld, there are still some little drops (working on it).

The Galaxy system is not activated yet because it needs still some tests. (soon)

It is highly recommended that you start a new game as important new elements are not present in old savegames.