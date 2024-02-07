New Egg Build

Share · View all patches · Build 13389863 · Last edited 7 February 2024 – 09:09:28 UTC by Wendy

A new build was uploaded today. Along with the last update which added new weapons and changed egg-chest behavior, we've now made many gameplay changes since initial released of the early access version.

In the lastest update...

Modified enemy behaviors to keep making waves and enemies more distinct and interesting

New mini-mini boss tough tattoo eyepatch chicken. Fast and lots of hit points.

Increased enemy spawns

Export mode waves can be played after winning the first 2 scenes on normal difficulty

The start of an end game stats panel that can be accessed from the mission report. Currently displays which upgrades you selected while playing your last run.

Hope you enjoy the latest changes!