- Newly added units: Defender, Directional Crusher, and Biosensing Cannon
- New chips added: battery charging, pan tilt, deep research, multiple replenishment, buffering, absolute power, invincibility, bloodthirsty amplification, cloud collection, exchange dimension, tearing
- New Achievements: Overlooking the Sky, Stubborn as a Rock, Deadly Strike, Life Rush, Spectral Boundaries, Endurance · II, Dangerous Barracks, Destruction Prevention
- New feature: Laboratory - Chip Guide
- Slightly weaken the "critical strike" chip
- Fix the bug where the "range modification" chip displays purple color
- Fix the bug where unloading an overloaded "overload number" will not reduce the regeneration of life
- Overload signal effect increased: ranged damage+10
- Achieve "energy burst" changed to damage reaching 75%
- Add advanced attributes: invincibility time after injury, invincibility time after resurrection, replenishment device refresh time, replenishment device refresh quantity, and healing battery recovery amount
星际意志 Playtest update for 7 February 2024
Update Version 0.5.0.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
