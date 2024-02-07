 Skip to content

星际意志 Playtest update for 7 February 2024

Update Version 0.5.0.7

Update Version 0.5.0.7

Build 13389818

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Newly added units: Defender, Directional Crusher, and Biosensing Cannon
  2. New chips added: battery charging, pan tilt, deep research, multiple replenishment, buffering, absolute power, invincibility, bloodthirsty amplification, cloud collection, exchange dimension, tearing
  3. New Achievements: Overlooking the Sky, Stubborn as a Rock, Deadly Strike, Life Rush, Spectral Boundaries, Endurance · II, Dangerous Barracks, Destruction Prevention
  4. New feature: Laboratory - Chip Guide
  5. Slightly weaken the "critical strike" chip
  6. Fix the bug where the "range modification" chip displays purple color
  7. Fix the bug where unloading an overloaded "overload number" will not reduce the regeneration of life
  8. Overload signal effect increased: ranged damage+10
  9. Achieve "energy burst" changed to damage reaching 75%
  10. Add advanced attributes: invincibility time after injury, invincibility time after resurrection, replenishment device refresh time, replenishment device refresh quantity, and healing battery recovery amount

