2/7 Lingjing Fantasy Version Update Announcement

Dear agent

The Lingjing system is expected to undergo a version update at 16:45 on 2/7 (UTC/GMT:+8:00), which is expected to take 180 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online detectives will be forced to log off. Please log off in advance to avoid losses! We will notify you separately after the server is opened. We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the simulated training of our agents!

This update will provide compensation: Spirit Coin x10000, Lucky Box x1.

Welfare function

● Welfare function: weekly exemption from roles

Experience all characters for free this week!!!

Except for Lingtan Cloud, Lingtan Bai Zhi, and Simulated Grudge Spirit Sword Spirit.

New Year check-in activity: "Dragon Year Celebration Sign"

"Good luck in the new year, with dragons soaring high"

Starting from February 7th, 2024, you can log in daily to receive rich rewards.

Accumulate 7 days of login to receive a set of Aofeng Xianglong Xianrui clothing.

[New features added]

New Year Welfare Limited Activity - "New Year Blessing Ticket" System Limited Time Listing!

Welfare Activities - New Year Lucky Ticket Exclusive Activity Interface

"New Year's Lucky Tickets, Good Fortune Comes"

Exclusive Activity Three for Lucky Tickets: Lucky God Day List

The Blessing God Day chart will be available in limited time from February 7th to February 9th at 20:00 and 22:00 respectively

During the event time, scraping New Year's lucky tickets will lead to a massive collection of themed skins, special effect skins, selected skins, skill special effect skins, exclusive limited avatar frames, and more.

Exclusive Activity Four for Lucky Tickets: Lucky God Ranking

The Fortune God leaderboard will open in limited time from 20pm on February 7th to 23:59 on February 9th.

During the event, the highest number of New Year lucky tickets on the list can be obtained from Wei Qingyu - Foolish Heart Witch, Ling Zhengying - Crane Feather (hair), Star Diamond, Heavenly Appreciation Treasure Box, Good Luck Treasure Box, and Exclusive Limited Avatar Frame.

128 yuan growth fund: "Lingdiao Bureau Promotion Fund"

"High level value rewards, buy and return equivalent spirit stones!"

After purchasing account level funds, reaching the corresponding level can earn rich rewards such as equivalent spirit stones, massive secret silver, and heavenly rewards.

[New Activity]

● Page Direct Sales - "Drunk Searching for Immortals"

"I met Sheng while drunk, and in my dreams I saw the search for immortals."

Activity time: February 7th, 2024- March 1st, 2024

You can directly purchase super value New Year limited discount skins on the activity interface!

Tianxuan Treasure Box: "Red Bean Lovesickness Qu"

"Linglong dice and An Hongdou, deep in longing, do you know?"

Activity time: February 7th, 2024- March 1st, 2024

Activity rules:

The Bai Zhi Red Bean Qu Xuanming series, Nangong Red Bean Qu Guiqiao series, and Wei Qingyu Red Bean Qu Vermilion Sand series can be obtained by extracting the Red Bean Acacia Qu Tianxuan Treasure Box. The cumulative extraction is not repeated, and limited time discounts can be obtained.

Special restrictions! Lucky Treasure Box is limited to online!

Good luck~Wishing you good luck~

Activity time: February 7th, 2024- February 23rd, 2024

● Limited time recharge activity activated: "Jade Dance Joker"

Dance low in the heart of the willow tower, sing to the bottom of the peach blossom fan in the wind

Activity time: February 7, 2024- March 8, 2024

Activity rules:

Accumulate a recharge of 5000 RMB during the activity time to unlock Bai Zhi Yuwu hairstyle. After unlocking Bai Zhi Yu Wu, you can consume the corresponding currency to exchange for other hair colors. The calculation of cumulative recharge limit does not include the amount of character gift packages purchased directly by Steam.

[New fitting room added]

Page direct sales: Ouyang Miaomiao - Drunken Searching for Immortal · Spring Apricot Series, He Ruoyao - Drunken Searching for Immortal · Embroidered Carp Series, Wei Qingyu - Drunken Searching for Immortal · Frost Descending Series, Blue Egret - Drunken Searching for Immortal · Taoyao Series, Bai Zhi - Drunken Searching for Immortal · Dyed Lotus Series.

Tianxuan Treasure Box: Bai Zhi Hong Dou Qu · Xuanming Series, Nan Gong Hong Dou Qu · Guiqiao Series, Wei Qingyu Hong Dou Qu · Vermilion Sand Series.

Seven day check-in: Aofeng Xianglong Xianrui series.

Accumulated recharge activity added: Bai Zhi Yu Dance series.

Fixed several issues and optimized skin and local performance effects.

Welcome to join the Q group of Lingjing Fantasy Player Exchange:

Player 1 group: 731798067