Pixelpusher Playtest update for 7 February 2024

v0.36.0

Build 13389788

Experimental mechanic: Shield powerups

  • Overseers now have another health resource: shields Shields absorb damage before health. Damage to shields does not interrupt health regeneration. Shields can only be obtained from collecting shield powerups. Shields do not regenerate or decay.* There are now two areas along the midline of the map that regularly spawn shield powerups
    • This is intended to nerf turtling during flag stalemates
  • Overseers now drop a small shield powerup on death
    • This is intended to (1) reward kills and (2) introduce some asymmetry to combat
  • Known issues
    • The bot logic for shield powerups is currently very rudimentary

Visuals

  • Add an indicator for drone respawn cooldowns* Change world boundary to a gradient

Psi-storms

  • Make psi-storm damage timing consistent
    • Previously, psi-storm damage ticks were activated by a shared global timer. Now each psi-storm has its own timer that starts when it is cast.
  • Simplify psi-storm damage stacking
    • Previously, the damage of N stacked psi-storms was proportional to sqrt(N). Now it is directly proportional to N.

UI

  • Change the score tally so that it counts up instead of down

