v0.36.0
Experimental mechanic: Shield powerups
- Overseers now have another health resource: shields Shields absorb damage before health. Damage to shields does not interrupt health regeneration. Shields can only be obtained from collecting shield powerups. Shields do not regenerate or decay.* There are now two areas along the midline of the map that regularly spawn shield powerups
- This is intended to nerf turtling during flag stalemates
- Overseers now drop a small shield powerup on death
- This is intended to (1) reward kills and (2) introduce some asymmetry to combat
- Known issues
- The bot logic for shield powerups is currently very rudimentary
Visuals
- Add an indicator for drone respawn cooldowns* Change world boundary to a gradient
Psi-storms
- Make psi-storm damage timing consistent
- Previously, psi-storm damage ticks were activated by a shared global timer. Now each psi-storm has its own timer that starts when it is cast.
- Simplify psi-storm damage stacking
- Previously, the damage of N stacked psi-storms was proportional to sqrt(N). Now it is directly proportional to N.
UI
- Change the score tally so that it counts up instead of down
Changed files in this update