V1.0.21 Regular Update

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44817373/c41ea27c055031da7415bea810776434491fbe78.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44817373/1fe4918ce5f075a7519f5c99b0ed6ae83ea839b9.png)[/url]

Artifact Seeker Demo will be available on Steam Next Fest

Thanks to all the players of who have been supporting our game, the demo version of Artifact Seeker will be available from Feb 5th - 12th.

The prologue, demo, full version will share the same progress, so no need to worry lossing your progress.

Demo will unlock a new character - Stella, Stella is an elven ranger, proficient in arrows, traps, poisons.

Everyone is welcome to have a try. If you find any bugs or negative experiences in the demo, please leave a message, we will fix the problem ASAP.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2510720/Artifact_Seeker/

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44817373/3bea9097a6ac1be9c60666cf0e0f6f901155a508.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44817373/d2c35dac7ee80ad686bbe80ff0f2e01e0eb2d833.png)[/url]

NEW

The Chinese New Year is coming soon, and this year is the Year of the Dragon. The Dev team would like to wish everyone good luck in the Year of the Dragon!

It is a Chinese tradition to give red envelopes to children during the New Year. This is a good wish. We have also prepared an Artifact for you - Red Envelope. We hope that everyone will have abundant wealth, good health and always remain a child in the new year.

You can use the outer artifact in the Artifact Vault in the main city and enter "新年好" or "Happy New Year" to obtain this artifact.

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44817373/8ade659d04ec4891e12018c4ee485bb48c3f271f.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44817373/f4778fe36e0f602b5186ab10b4730ce0880f7f84.png)[/url]

Adjust

The attack power of skeleton soldiers is reduced, and add a penetration attribute to skeleton soldiers.

The Poison Beetle skill has been remake. Now the Poison Beetle can release an AOE poison skills.

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44817373/7708324796092bbe2f3a04d146484090e78b1f6d.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44817373/e50c5bf4c63be267faaa1dbb15a9d4563cbdd607.png)[/url]

Bugfix

Fixed the issue where the sound effects from the previous run would appear in the new run

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44817373/87c31c0bfc42bce45ab6b421ad99c27a6cadcf44.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44817373/960e12d6abdfed7654fb7cd63f7860bd846aeda4.png)[/url]

Thank You:

A big thank you to all the players who have provided us with feedback and suggestions. You have made "Artifact Seeker" even more enjoyable. We are aware that there are still areas for improvement, but we are constantly working hard. We hope you will continue to support us, add to your wishlist, and provide us with feedback at any time. :) And if you enjoy the prologue, please leave a review for us.

Thank you ALL.

-Devs Team of "Artifact Seeker"