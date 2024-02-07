 Skip to content

Cosplay Collection update for 7 February 2024

Cosplay Collection v1.31

Build 13389651

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The HDRP image quality improved version is now a free DLC. If your PC cannot run smoothly, please remove the DLC. The image quality and lighting of this version will be slightly improved, but the performance will be reduced by 50%.

Fixed
S1, S2, S3, S4 H sound rebuild
Originally it only had a 13second sound, and it would have a heavy repetitive feel if it kept looping. Now it has been modified to a non-repeating version that is more than one minute long.
Water sound volume can now be adjusted independently

