Cosplay Collection v1.31

Add

The HDRP image quality improved version is now a free DLC. If your PC cannot run smoothly, please remove the DLC. The image quality and lighting of this version will be slightly improved, but the performance will be reduced by 50%.

Fixed

S1, S2, S3, S4 H sound rebuild

Originally it only had a 13second sound, and it would have a heavy repetitive feel if it kept looping. Now it has been modified to a non-repeating version that is more than one minute long.

Water sound volume can now be adjusted independently