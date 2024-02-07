 Skip to content

Refind Self: The Personality Test Game update for 7 February 2024

Patch(Ver:1.1.0191) release [2024/2/7]

The patch (Ver:1.1.0191) with the following content has been released.

  • Countermeasures against issue where diagnostic result ID is saved abnormally.

