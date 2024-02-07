Tying up loose ends: Elemental Traits (0.8.8)

Welcome to WizardChess 0.8.8! We reworked traits and elements to tie them together, units will earn traits based on their devotion towards an element.

NEW Elemental Traits

↳ Units can be imbued with an element repeatedly to increase their devotion, earning them elemental traits

NEW Redesigned Menu

↳ Quests, options, codex and more can all be found in the same menu

↳ Please report any bugs, this was a big rework

NEW Enemy: Frostopus

NEW Enemy: Boomeranger

NEW Enemy: Yeti

NEW Unlock Yeti as playable unit by beating Cormag A

NEW AI Upgrade: Activity Heatmap

↳ Maintain activity heatmap in combat to improve decision making

CHANGE Shops sell imbue upgrades, not traits

CHANGE Classic traits have been removed from the reward pool, replaced by imbue upgrades

↳ We intend to expand this further

CHANGE Enemies will now draw from classic traits

CHANGE Juggler implementation to match Codex

CHANGE Improve resiliency and debugging for save data

CHANGE Rebalance Arbalest

CHANGE Cormag A, B and C

↳ Updated visuals, new enemies, dialogue tweaks

CHANGE Hunter behaviour to match Codex

FIXED Spawning units could sometimes result in duplicate IDs being assigned, causing a crash

FIXED Knave could spawn a decoy on top of another unit

FIXED Clabeg avatar in dialogue

FIXED Inspecting Cloaky in the shop triggered a crash

FIXED Uncountable glitches

Thanks for your continued support and feedback.

Ben & Ricky (TwoPM Studios)