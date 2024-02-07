Tying up loose ends: Elemental Traits (0.8.8)

Welcome to WizardChess 0.8.8! We reworked traits and elements to tie them together, units will earn traits based on their devotion towards an element.
NEW Elemental Traits
↳ Units can be imbued with an element repeatedly to increase their devotion, earning them elemental traits
NEW Redesigned Menu
↳ Quests, options, codex and more can all be found in the same menu
↳ Please report any bugs, this was a big rework
NEW Enemy: Frostopus
NEW Enemy: Boomeranger
NEW Enemy: Yeti
NEW Unlock Yeti as playable unit by beating Cormag A
NEW AI Upgrade: Activity Heatmap
↳ Maintain activity heatmap in combat to improve decision making
CHANGE Shops sell imbue upgrades, not traits
CHANGE Classic traits have been removed from the reward pool, replaced by imbue upgrades
↳ We intend to expand this further
CHANGE Enemies will now draw from classic traits
CHANGE Juggler implementation to match Codex
CHANGE Improve resiliency and debugging for save data
CHANGE Rebalance Arbalest
CHANGE Cormag A, B and C
↳ Updated visuals, new enemies, dialogue tweaks
CHANGE Hunter behaviour to match Codex
FIXED Spawning units could sometimes result in duplicate IDs being assigned, causing a crash
FIXED Knave could spawn a decoy on top of another unit
FIXED Clabeg avatar in dialogue
FIXED Inspecting Cloaky in the shop triggered a crash
FIXED Uncountable glitches
Thanks for your continued support and feedback.
Ben & Ricky (TwoPM Studios)
