It's been a miraculous journey to get here over these three years. There has been support and help from many people. Thank you.
Axiom of Maria update for 7 February 2024
Axiom of Maria: Prologue is OUT NOW.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Axiom of Maria for WindowsX64 Depot 1885251
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update