 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Axiom of Maria update for 7 February 2024

Axiom of Maria: Prologue is OUT NOW.

Share · View all patches · Build 13389368 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


It's been a miraculous journey to get here over these three years. There has been support and help from many people. Thank you.

Changed files in this update

Axiom of Maria for WindowsX64 Depot 1885251
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link