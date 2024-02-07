 Skip to content

Movie Cinema Simulator update for 7 February 2024

Movie Cinema Simulator v3.1 is Now Live!

Share · View all patches · Build 13389329 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Main Quest continues to Chapter 4: Part 1!
  • New Side Quest to unlock the Café Employee!
  • New Side Quest: The Haunted House (Part 1)!
  • New Special Customers!
  • New Items in the Secret Store?!
  • New feature: Design the Front Side of your Cinema!
  • New Premium Feature: Turret! Unlock a helping hand in stopping the annoying customers inside the studio!
  • The Maximum Level is now 60!
  • Something's happening in "Betamidi"?!
  • Bug fixes

=============================================================

  • Main Quest berlanjut ke Chapter 4: Part 1!
  • Side Quest baru untuk mendapatkan Karyawan Kafe!
  • Side Quest baru: Rumah Hantu (Part 1)!
  • Pelanggan Spesial baru!
  • Item baru di Toko Rahasia?!
  • Fitur baru: Desain Sisi Depan Bioskopmu!
  • Fitur Premium baru: Turret! Dapatkan item ini untuk menghentikan pelanggan menyebalkan di dalam studio!
  • Level Maksimum menjadi 60!
  • Ada keributan di dalam "Betamidi"?!
  • Fix bug

