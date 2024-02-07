Movie Cinema Simulator v3.1 is Now Live!

- Main Quest continues to Chapter 4: Part 1!
- New Side Quest to unlock the Café Employee!
- New Side Quest: The Haunted House (Part 1)!
- New Special Customers!
- New Items in the Secret Store?!
- New feature: Design the Front Side of your Cinema!
- New Premium Feature: Turret! Unlock a helping hand in stopping the annoying customers inside the studio!
- The Maximum Level is now 60!
- Something's happening in "Betamidi"?!
- Bug fixes
=============================================================
- Main Quest berlanjut ke Chapter 4: Part 1!
- Side Quest baru untuk mendapatkan Karyawan Kafe!
- Side Quest baru: Rumah Hantu (Part 1)!
- Pelanggan Spesial baru!
- Item baru di Toko Rahasia?!
- Fitur baru: Desain Sisi Depan Bioskopmu!
- Fitur Premium baru: Turret! Dapatkan item ini untuk menghentikan pelanggan menyebalkan di dalam studio!
- Level Maksimum menjadi 60!
- Ada keributan di dalam "Betamidi"?!
- Fix bug
Changed files in this update