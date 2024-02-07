 Skip to content

Akasha Playtest update for 7 February 2024

Patch 0.13.0 Notes

Features:

  • Complete level overhaul. New level with redesigned layouts, environments and puzzles
  • Augmentation system. On level you, you can choose between 3 power ups. This is still early in development so options are limited
  • Separate CD for light and heavy ranged attacks. CD is now shown on screen
  • "HitShadow". A visual effect for players to easily see how their hits registered on the server
  • Spells can now be dragged around on the bar to swap key bindings
  • New menu environment

Balance:

  • Reduced offensive stats gained from items significantly

