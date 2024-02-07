Patch 0.13.0 Notes

Features:
- Complete level overhaul. New level with redesigned layouts, environments and puzzles
- Augmentation system. On level you, you can choose between 3 power ups. This is still early in development so options are limited
- Separate CD for light and heavy ranged attacks. CD is now shown on screen
- "HitShadow". A visual effect for players to easily see how their hits registered on the server
- Spells can now be dragged around on the bar to swap key bindings
- New menu environment
Balance:
- Reduced offensive stats gained from items significantly
Changed files in this update