Known Issues and Development Roadmap

We would like to inform you of known problems that we plan to fix soon, features that we plan to implement as soon as possible, and features that we plan to improve in the future.
Known Issues
•Abnormal behavior when cancelling pull-down lists
•Danmaku stages not correctly reflecting key-bindings
•Partially abnormal movement of clouds when unlocking new spots
•Fullscreen mode changing to windowed when focused-window changes
•Skills with restoration-effects not behaving as stated
•Notes-preview screen partially not up to date
•Balancing of some sound effects
Features to be implemented soon
•For Kagura and Danmaku Stages:
- In-game BPM reflecting changes mid-song
- Improved guidelines
- Auto-play for free mode
- Mouse-click and tap controls
- Selectable notes skins
•Map functions:
- Visible mission progression
•Search functions:
- Text-search for artist name in song-select
- Text-search for skill descriptions
•Settings:
- Reset to default function
Features in line for development
•Kagura stage:
- Course functionality
- Toggle blind whilst maintaining toggle amount
- Special effects such as Mirror, Random
- Customizable UI
- Improved VFX
- Improved character animation
•Danmaku Stage:
- Show own hitbox
- Enemy projectile transparency setting
- Character projectile transparency setting
- Improved character animation
•Renew results screen
- Renew VFX for earning shizuku
- Show tap accuracy
- Show performance vs all-time
- Show groove graph movement
- See results after Retire
•Map functions
- Clearer visuals of obtained rewards
- Filter Mitama cards by recommended
Development will focus on fixing known issues, with priority given to features that will improve the player experience.
We hope for your continued support of Touhou Danmaku Kagura Phantasia Lost.