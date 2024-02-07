Known Issues and Development Roadmap

We would like to inform you of known problems that we plan to fix soon, features that we plan to implement as soon as possible, and features that we plan to improve in the future.

Known Issues

•Abnormal behavior when cancelling pull-down lists

•Danmaku stages not correctly reflecting key-bindings

•Partially abnormal movement of clouds when unlocking new spots

•Fullscreen mode changing to windowed when focused-window changes

•Skills with restoration-effects not behaving as stated

•Notes-preview screen partially not up to date

•Balancing of some sound effects

Features to be implemented soon

•For Kagura and Danmaku Stages:

In-game BPM reflecting changes mid-song

Improved guidelines

Auto-play for free mode

Mouse-click and tap controls

Selectable notes skins

•Map functions:

•Map functions: Visible mission progression

•Search functions:

•Search functions: Text-search for artist name in song-select

Text-search for skill descriptions

•Settings:

•Settings: Reset to default function

Features in line for development

•Kagura stage:

Course functionality

Toggle blind whilst maintaining toggle amount

Special effects such as Mirror, Random

Customizable UI

Improved VFX

Improved character animation

•Danmaku Stage:

•Danmaku Stage: Show own hitbox

Enemy projectile transparency setting

Character projectile transparency setting

Improved character animation

•Renew results screen

•Renew results screen Renew VFX for earning shizuku

Show tap accuracy

Show performance vs all-time

Show groove graph movement

See results after Retire

•Map functions

•Map functions Clearer visuals of obtained rewards

Filter Mitama cards by recommended

Development will focus on fixing known issues, with priority given to features that will improve the player experience.

We hope for your continued support of Touhou Danmaku Kagura Phantasia Lost.