趁还没回去再更新一次
新增：
情绪解放增加了预测三个高危敌人的功能（因为没来得及测试不知道有没有bug）
增加了吊锁的彩蛋剧情
为空中武装增加了无来源伤害描述
为墨的触手增加了无来源伤害描述
平衡：
狼人物理攻击提升130%→150%，且造成物理伤害时会对目标施加6层流血
棉花巧克力减少2点法术攻击
万物归一复制死亡的效果会在一开始就告诉你选择的目标
万物归一复制熔岩之怒的反伤改为所有攻击都能触发
修复：
修复了继续游戏时四色按钮颜色不对的bug
