Spring Festival Special Update V0.1.2.0207



Hello, Inner Earth’s Creatures!

Have you tried out the new content of Core Level 6 that was launched a few days ago? Have you become an expert in catching insects? How far have you progressed with the new experimental subject, Nilus?

If you are still playing the new content of Core Level 6, we have some exciting news for you. The special Spring Festival update of "Return From Core" has been released!

In this special New Year update, Core Town has been decorated with lanterns, making it festive and lively. Every night at 0 o'clock, Spring Festival Red Envelopes will be distributed at the Giant Dragon Lantern location in Core Town. Don't miss the opportunity to get the red envelopes! Additionally, various Spring Festival exclusive items are available. So, jump into the game and experience the Spring Festival event!

Here are highlights of this update:

Core Town Decoration Update

Huge and beautiful lanterns appear on the streets. As the Spring Festival approaches, Core Town is in a new atmosphere.

Stay Up Late and Get Red Envelope

During the event, Spring Festival Red Envelope will be distributed at the Giant Dragon Lantern location in Core Town every night at 0:00, so don’t miss it!

Spring Festival Exclusive Equipment

Added Spring Festival Exclusive Equipment Green Dragon Helmet, which can be claimed in the Red Envelope.

Spring Festival Exclusive Recipe

Added Rice Cake and Spring Roll 2 Spring Festival special recipes, which can be unlocked after reaching Core Level 4.

Spring Festival Exclusive Furniture

Added Spring Festival Double Bed and Spring Festival Chair, which can be claimed in the Red Envelope.

Spring Festival Exclusive Decoration

Added Paper Cutting: Fu, Paper Cutting: Dragon, To have abundance year after year (Painting), Spring Festival Vase and Spring Festival Potted Plant 5 festival special decoration, which can be found in treasure chests in the map or claimed in the Red Envelope.

Spend the holidays with Monster Girls

During the Spring Festival, sending Spring Festival special items to monster girls will gain more affection.

Once again, thank you for all the player's long-term support and companionship. We wish you a happy spring festival and all the best this year.

Tanxun Studio & 2P Games