steam v1.1.05 version - 20240207

Updates:

I. Drop rate modification

Fixed the bug of extremely low drop rates for Hou Xiaoman and Leilong's jades, now strictly matching the illustrated handbook.

II. Battle-related

Expanded the attack range of Gu Qingming Xuan's continuous stabbing skill, increased damage duration, and adjusted the position length of the damage hitbox.

Modified the skill descriptions of Mangzi's Crescent Blade Hand and Crescent Law Enforcement.

Changed the calculation order of minor wound mitigation to after major wound mitigation;

Increased the strength of the minor wound mitigation affix by 1x;

III. Pet modifications [Important]

Added a control for pets, clicking on the pet icon in the upper left corner will quickly bring the pet to the player's side, default hotkeys Alt+1~6.

When the character takes an elevator, all pets will automatically gather.

IV. Sound effect modifications

Adjusted the volume of some sounds to prevent certain monster sounds from being particularly harsh.

Replaced some sound effects, such as the level-up sound.

Monster shouting text will display normally.

V. Fixed save file issues

Fixed potential anomalies in save file loading for some players, shared save files (including settings information) will be directly deleted if issues occur, character save files with issues will be skipped but not deleted.