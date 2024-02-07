Improved player animation
Improved player movement speed
Improved Ball physics based on shot type
Improved Ball physics when clipping the Net
Improved Net play
Improved Serve speed
Improved AI
Balanced Player forward movement on groundstrokes
Added Tooltip assistance
Added Combo-List in controller settings
Added assisted run (available in settings)
TIEBREAK: Official game of the ATP and WTA update for 7 February 2024
Gameplay Update - build 1.0.0949
