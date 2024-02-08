Ver 3.5.60 Ally Encounter Sazanca

New Encounters

Encounter Characters

The app must be updated to version 3.5.60.

Astral Archive

・Allies

・1 Tome "Book of Empress" added

*Astral Tomes' unlock conditions can be checked from the Astral Archive page.

The following Encounters will open.

[table][tr][th]Fateful Encounter Sazanca[/th] [th][/th] [/tr][tr][td]You can encounter the following 5★ class character at a 10% encounter rate on the tenth encounter.

Sazanca

Pick-Up Bonus Eligible 5★ Characters

Sazanca

*Encounter the Pick-Up Bonus character(s) in their corresponding 5★ class and Style and they will be automatically Stellar Awakened. Once Stellar Awakened, if you Encounter them they will receive an extra +10 Light/Shadow Points.[/td][td]Paid only

3 times max

Until February 25, 2024 14:59 (UTC)[/td][/tr][/table]

[table][tr][th]Fateful Encounter Boundless Heights Fire Edition[/th] [th][/th] [/tr][tr][td]You can encounter one of the 5★ class characters listed below on the tenth encounter.

Pom Another Style (Venus)

Parisa Another Style (Polyhymniā)

Lovely Another Style (Lovebird)

"Noble Blossom" Tsukiha

Tsukiha

[/td][td]Paid only

1 time only

Until February 25, 2024 14:59 (UTC)[/td][/tr][/table]

[table][tr][th]Ally Encounter Sazanca[/th] [th][/th] [/tr][tr][td]Chronos Stones (Free) can be used.

Pick-Up Bonus Eligible 5★ Characters

Sazanca

*Encounter the Pick-Up Bonus character(s) in their corresponding 5★ class and Style and they will be automatically Stellar Awakened. Once Stellar Awakened, if you Encounter them they will receive an extra +10 Light/Shadow Points.[/td][td]Until March 10, 2024 14:59 (UTC)[/td][/tr][/table]

Added new content to the Replay Story feature.

・"Blooming Blade" Akane

・Melpiphia

Uncleared quests will not be displayed.

We are planning to add more stories to the Replay Story feature in the future.

Cat Express Ticket Eligible Dungeons added

・Quadra Wastes (Hard/Very Hard)

・Dragon's Depths (Hard/Very Hard)

By using a Cat Express Ticket, you will not receive EXP or Git from winning battles, or certain drop-amount-limited items.

For items that drop from enemies that respawn continually, you will receive an amount within a fixed range.

Some Dungeons allow you to choose your route. After defeating the bosses that appear at the end of those routes and clearing, you will be able to skip those routes.

Routes that require items or certain conditions to be met to proceed are not eligible for the Skip function.

For Episodes, etc., that give Key Item collection bonuses to certain characters when in the party, these bonuses will not activate when using the Skip function.

The list of Dungeons eligible for Cat Express Tickets is planned to be expanded in the future.

・Adjusted elements in Heavenly Dragon Raising to display the effects of the food you have selected when feeding the Dragon Child.

・Adjusted some of the following characters' wording.

・Wryz

・Skill "Fang Rain: Hiryu"

Before: [In a 4 Central Elements Zone]

After: [In a Fire/Water/Earth/Wind Type Zone]

・Sidekick "Dragon Child"

・Auto Skill "Iris Flamma"

Before: [In a 4 Central Elements Zone]

After: [In a Fire/Water/Earth/Wind Type Zone]

*This is only the display. The effects themselves are not affected.

Identified Issues

・There are cases where the time duration for the 2,200 and 4,500 Chronos Stones' sales are displayed incorrectly.

Correct: –2/25(UTC)

The issue can be fixed by updating to version 3.5.60.

・In Another Force, when using Alma Another Style (Epoch Maker)'s skill "Kaleidoscope," the "Restore all statuses from targeted ally" effect does not apply

・When playing an Another Dungeon, if EXP Items or Grasta Alchemic Ores claimed at one time surpass 999, the app may forcibly close when logging in after app restart.

To prevent this issue, we recommend avoiding claiming huge quantities of items at once.

・When Felmina Extra Style (Erinys) uses a Skill that would apply Iceburst to enemies and the Skill misses, Iceburst is still applied.

Fixed Issues

・When using "Crimson Reaper" Ilulu's skills "Anima Lilium," "Anima Radiata," or "Anima Amaryllis" under certain conditions, the application may forcefully close

・When starting a battle under certain conditions with Melpiphia in the backline, Melpiphia may display in an incorrect location

・When a skill that grants a Lunatic effect is active, using Alma Another Style (Epoch Maker)'s Valor Chant may not properly activate Lunatic+

・When using Wenefica's skill "Katára Evlogía" and gaining the Eagle Eyes effect, the increased damage effect does not apply properly when performing Magic attacks

・The Achievement for clearing Another Dungeon - Quadra Wastes may not be properly awarded

・Regarding Thillelille Extra Style (Sacrament)'s skill "Promised Land," if a self-damaging skill is used or a buff/debuff is applied before attacking, the "Increase skill hit count by 1" effect may not properly apply

・When using Stellar Burst at a specific timing in battle, there is a very small chance that certain Skills will activate at a different Strength than intended.

・When activated under certain conditions, the "Flexible" buff applied by "Moonlight Flower" Hismena's abilities can fail to transform to Slash type.

・Text and display issues.

・Other small issues.