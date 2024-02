Share · View all patches · Build 13388999 · Last edited 7 February 2024 – 06:13:13 UTC by Wendy

We updated the game to include :

-Spelling error after beating final boss in the Forest Dungeon.

-Added Item Book, can be found at the Shop.

-Adjusted Super Ball that you can only use it once. Before you could spam it and level up to level 99!

THANK YOU ALL FOR PLAYING!

The game goes off sale ( 10% ) tomorrow!

-Necro-