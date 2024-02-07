Update Early Access_2.2.2 - XC Race for Sun Valley and Tetons

-Add XC (Cross Country) Race challenges to the Tetons and Sun Valley Map.
-Make cloud transparency fade in and out.
-Fix leaderboards not displaying grades correctly for countries that use a comma.
-Add “Wind and Thermal Visual aids” options to the in-game settings menu.
-Make the warning about score not uploading to leaderboards a bit more clear when starting an XC challenge with “Wind and Thermal visual aids” active.
-Smooth transition in sun direction when there is a time of day change.
-Adjust weight-shift in the paraglider to not bend the middle of the wing so much.
-Smooth out weight-shift and zoom input for gamepad and mouse controls.
-Make sunset / sunrise light color more reddish.
-Some more light and fog adjustments.
