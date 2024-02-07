Heroes Wanted 0.9.37 Patch Note

Hello from the Heroes Wanted devs.
We've got a big holiday coming up here, and before the devs go on vacation, we added a few small pieces of content.
We hope you enjoy this update as much as we did.
Thank you!
Major Changes
Camps
- Removed the Dismiss and Combine options, and added card Enchant.
Mercenaries
- Removed the Increase Max Health option, and made it possible to spend 100 gold to Enchant a card
Inn( New )
- At the Inn, you can spend Gold to restore Health, combine Cards, and unequip Equipment.
Equipment
- Changed the effect of Shoes from "Retreat" to "Retreat when Straight, Retreat when Triple".
- Added 'Block' effect of the Thorned Shield
Artifacts
- Artifacts that enhance combinations now have a cap on their effects. Effects will persist through the end of combat.
- The Old Pipe is reactivated.
- Added the Twisted Branch as a starting artifact.
Monsters
- Added the "Injured" monster.
Cards
- Added the Inquisitor's Leader Skill.
- Added a new card, "Heretic Watcher".
- Added a new card, Mystic Artist.
There are some other changes as well.
