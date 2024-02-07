 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Heroes Wanted update for 7 February 2024

Heroes Wanted 0.9.37 Patch Note

Share · View all patches · Build 13388987 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello from the Heroes Wanted devs.
We've got a big holiday coming up here, and before the devs go on vacation, we added a few small pieces of content.
We hope you enjoy this update as much as we did.
Thank you!

Major Changes

Camps

  • Removed the Dismiss and Combine options, and added card Enchant.

Mercenaries

  • Removed the Increase Max Health option, and made it possible to spend 100 gold to Enchant a card

Inn( New )

  • At the Inn, you can spend Gold to restore Health, combine Cards, and unequip Equipment.

Equipment

  • Changed the effect of Shoes from "Retreat" to "Retreat when Straight, Retreat when Triple".
  • Added 'Block' effect of the Thorned Shield

Artifacts

  • Artifacts that enhance combinations now have a cap on their effects. Effects will persist through the end of combat.
  • The Old Pipe is reactivated.
  • Added the Twisted Branch as a starting artifact.

Monsters

  • Added the "Injured" monster.

Cards

  • Added the Inquisitor's Leader Skill.
  • Added a new card, "Heretic Watcher".
  • Added a new card, Mystic Artist.

There are some other changes as well.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2667411 Depot 2667411
  • Loading history…
Depot 2667412 Depot 2667412
  • Loading history…
Depot 2667413 Depot 2667413
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link