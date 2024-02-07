Heroes Wanted 0.9.37 Patch Note

Hello from the Heroes Wanted devs.

We've got a big holiday coming up here, and before the devs go on vacation, we added a few small pieces of content.

We hope you enjoy this update as much as we did.

Thank you!

Major Changes

Camps

Removed the Dismiss and Combine options, and added card Enchant.

Mercenaries

Removed the Increase Max Health option, and made it possible to spend 100 gold to Enchant a card

Inn( New )

At the Inn, you can spend Gold to restore Health, combine Cards, and unequip Equipment.

Equipment

Changed the effect of Shoes from "Retreat" to "Retreat when Straight, Retreat when Triple".

Added 'Block' effect of the Thorned Shield

Artifacts

Artifacts that enhance combinations now have a cap on their effects. Effects will persist through the end of combat.

The Old Pipe is reactivated.

Added the Twisted Branch as a starting artifact.

Monsters

Added the "Injured" monster.

Cards

Added the Inquisitor's Leader Skill.

Added a new card, "Heretic Watcher".

Added a new card, Mystic Artist.

There are some other changes as well.