MUSYNX update for 8 February 2024

Spring Festival Update Notice of "MUSYNX"

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Spring Festival is approaching, and the MUSNYX‘s team is here to offer their best wishes to the players.
MUSNYX will have an update on Febrary 8th, the following is the content of this update:

1.New Song

Update ten songs, which are:
(1)aran —— Maholova

(2)ARForest —— Inverted World

(3)DJ Genki —— Shooting☆Stars

(4)Connexio —— Provison

(5)PIKASONIC & Tatsunoshin —— Lockdown(MUSYNX edit.)

(6)PIKASONIC & Tatsunoshin —— Shizuku (ft. NEONA & KOTONOHOUSE)

(7)梅干茶漬け —— Bison Charge(MUSYNX Update)

(8)rN —— opia -awakened- (MUSYNC edit.)

(9)rN —— quia desolatio

(10)Reku Mochizuki —— Xigns

  1. Inferno difficulty

Now players can adjust the falling speed at a speed of 0.25.

Update 7 songs of Hell difficulty for you to challenge, respectively:
1.Maholova
2.Inverted World
3.Shooting☆Stars
4.Bison Charge(MUSYNX Update)
5.opia -awakened- (MUSYNC edit)
6.quia desolatio
7.Xigns

