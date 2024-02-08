Tactical Assault VR PUBLIC UPDATE v0.6.8

Additions:

Operation: Trident Lightning

A mansion located on a private island.

This is a black operation. We do not exist. A billionaire philanthropist has been found to have been secretly funding the enemy. Eliminate the High-Value Target, upload the contents of his laptop, and clear the mansion of all hostiles.

• Updated Avatar Uniforms with various colors, flannel, and camo options

• Added Female Avatar (options are currently limited. More to be added in future updates)

• Added "Holo Sight EX" holographic sight

• Added 2-handed of Dragging downed Players. Grab a downed player by the shoulders and drag them to safety before reviving them. You MUST drag the downed player with 2 hands grabbed. 1-handed dragging WILL NOT WORK.

• Added "Auto Kick TK" (Auto-Kick Team-Killer) option to Multiplayer Create Room menus. A team-killing player is automatically kicked and booted to the Main Menu if their TK reaches 3. Available in both Coop and PvP.

• Added: TeamKills now tracked in the players list

• Added: Offset(canted/angled) Sights

• Added multiplayer "Mission Start" countdown for Coop lobby. When the host presses "Start Game", all players will die and become spectators for 10 seconds before the mission is loaded to prevent any additional RPCs from being sent.

• Added "Current Players on Server" counter when connected to multiplayer. See how many players are currently active throughout the entire server.

• Added LOADING image with load percentage counter. Replaces previous "...LOADING..." text

• Improvements to Enemy Ai aim, shoot and animations sync across the network

• Added Bomb Defusal as an Objective Modifier (only available in Incoming Storm, Sever Snake, and Trident Lightning)

• Added check to see if a player's custom avatar selection exists for players who are missing avatar body parts (ie missing face etc).

Changes:

• Updated Multiplayer Lobby with indoor shooting range and briefing room

• Enemies will decide to continuously fire and hold their position or do a short burst fire before moving to cover

• Enemies will hold their cover longer unless they have a clear shot of you and no obstructions are in the way

• Enemies can now maneuver around in a crouched state. They can maneuver behind cover and pop up in a different position.

• Adjustments to Enemy ragdoll physics

• 9-banger timer reduced to 1.5 seconds with additional improvements

• Various performance optimization tweaks

• Performance optimizations to Room Randomizer

• Improvements to VOID bomb defusal and wire color visibility

• Flashbangs will now flash Enemy Ai (not players) less than 3.3 meters regardless of obstructions. Flashbangs still have a normal non-obstructed radius of 10 meters for enemies and players.

• Various under-the-hood code refinements and workarounds to make the game compatible with Asset Bundles

• Various code refinements to the weapon spawning system

• Various code refinements to All Mission Objectives

• Incoming Storm hostage rescue modifier no longer leads to mission success after 2 hostages are rescued. The objective extraction is REQUIRED for mission completion. Only 1 hostage is counted for mission success.

Fixes:

• Fixed utilities not being placed in utility pouches when spawned

• Fixed weapons and utilities not getting destroyed on Player downed or dead causing performance issues over time

• Fixed PvP Defensive players not being stabbable on upper body

• Fixed PvP boundaries in Incoming Storm and VOID maps

• Reduced Enemy run wobble when going up/down stairs and uneven terrain

• Fixed low-quality light map issue that bled light through walls caused by Texture Streaming. Texture Streaming has been disabled.

• Fixed Glock requiring 2 joystick clicks to switch to full auto. Now only requires 1 click to switch

• Fixed enemies unable to shoot after bomb defusal if they're within a certain radius of the defused bomb

• Fixed holstered/grabbed OBJECTIVES getting stuck mid-air if the player holding it abruptly leaves a multiplayer game, forcing players to restart the mission. The grabbed objective will now drop if the player holding it leaves

• Fixed: If a player leaves and has another player's item in their holster or pouch, the item will now be released and drop the item to the ground. Previously, magazines and items would get stuck mid-air and weren't grabable.

• Fixed Trident Lightning single-player player being downed. Player Downed state removed from singleplayer Trident Lightning

• Fixed player who is downed and their avatar is a ragdoll, when a New player joins, the ragdolled avatar will sync for the new player

• Fixed grenades not destroying for newly joined players

• Fixed players getting flashed when joining a room

• Fixed Multiplayer Lobby breach charges not destroying for new players if detonated and attached to a door.