Ellisbury Update: Patch 5

With this small update we're attacking some of the remaining issues and have a potential fix for one of the largest remaining sources of game crashes.

General Fixes

Possible fix for race condition crash occurring during demographic calculations

Fixed various strings in campaign tech tree chart that either were missing or not showing up

Fixed chassis, body, and family techpool resetting on facelifts

Fixed variant names not automatically populating, causing exporter issues

Fixed issue with bad scale of distributor level of detail

Fixed airbox art issues

Updated safety regulations, Hetvesia now is toughest, Fruinia less so but nuanced

Fruinia ups its regs for 1960 when they open the floodgates to Archanan sh!tboxes, while Hetvesia tries to avoid subjecting their citizens to the cardboard builds coming over from Fruinia.

We're keeping an eye on what issues might remain.

Cheers!