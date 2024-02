Share · View all patches · Build 13388750 · Last edited 7 February 2024 – 06:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Hey! We buffed all weapons x2! So now it will be much easier to break through the waves if you equip 5 weapons.

Plus, we added lots of Town Girl's money-giving events! So take her gold and carry on!

A patch to improve (Xbox) Controller input will be done in the next update.

Thanks as always!